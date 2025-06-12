Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1364.9, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.95% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% jump in NIFTY and a 12.03% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22057.15, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.74 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1361.1, up 0.71% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 11.95% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% jump in NIFTY and a 12.03% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.