RateGain launches analytics solution for commercial teams to optimize partner strategies

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of a real-time analytics solution developed specifically to overcome the challenges faced by commercial teams that require instant visibility into their distribution systems to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Most reporting tools are built for hotel revenue managers and often overlook the unique needs of distribution teams. Thus, forcing distribution staff to stitch data manually. Today, more than half of hotel commercial teams spend up to 40% of their time every month creating reports and collecting data from different systems.

While every commercial team uses some form of analytics to monitor performance, most solutions fall short, they lack real-time synchronization and cannot provide an easy way to drill down across demand partners. This results in delayed decision-making, inefficiencies, and missed revenue opportunities.

With RateGain's new analytics solution, commercial leaders managing multiple hotels and brands can now reduce resource costs, eliminate manual effort, and access real-time insights that help them stay ahead of the competition.

The solution processes over 200 billion ARIs annually through RateGain's connectivity platform, delivering a comprehensive health check of distribution performance. From identifying opportunities to resolving issues across brands, it provides commercial teams with a unified, real time view of their third-party ecosystem.

RateGain customers will now be able to analyze cancellation and reservation trends and gain detailed performance insights for each demand partner with a single click. Additionally, the tool helps commercial teams understand booking types by length of stay and PAX (number of guests)making it easier to assess channel mix quality and optimize partner strategies.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

