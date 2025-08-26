Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Sai Life Sciences Ltd registered volume of 25.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 112.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23000 shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, CESC Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 August 2025.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd registered volume of 25.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 112.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23000 shares. The stock slipped 4.12% to Rs.869.25. Volumes stood at 21995 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10005 shares. The stock lost 1.65% to Rs.1,307.75. Volumes stood at 26871 shares in the last session. BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99283 shares. The stock gained 2.08% to Rs.375.80. Volumes stood at 49383 shares in the last session. CESC Ltd recorded volume of 4.89 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85290 shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.167.80. Volumes stood at 45542 shares in the last session.