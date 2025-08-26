Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sai Life Sciences Ltd registered volume of 25.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 112.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23000 shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, CESC Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 August 2025.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd registered volume of 25.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 112.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23000 shares. The stock slipped 4.12% to Rs.869.25. Volumes stood at 21995 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10005 shares. The stock lost 1.65% to Rs.1,307.75. Volumes stood at 26871 shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99283 shares. The stock gained 2.08% to Rs.375.80. Volumes stood at 49383 shares in the last session.

CESC Ltd recorded volume of 4.89 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85290 shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.167.80. Volumes stood at 45542 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 74078 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32263 shares. The stock rose 0.08% to Rs.600.55. Volumes stood at 33214 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma's arm gets UK MHRA nod for trastuzumab biosimilar dazublys

BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.11 crore

Government e Marketplace crosses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value

GoI announces the sale (re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story