Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.11 crore

Ministry of Finance has noted in a statement that the total gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana have crossed 8.11 crore as of 21st August 2025, of which more than 1.17 crore new subscribers were enrolled in F.Y. 2024-25. APY is rapidly gaining popularity amongst female population and younger generation of the country. In the FY 2024-25, out of the total enrollments, 55% were women.

