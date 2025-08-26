BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

Shares of LGT Business Connextions was trading at Rs 81.35 on the BSE, a discount of 23.97% compared with the issue price of Rs 107.

The scrip was listed at Rs 85.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 85.60 and a low of Rs 81.35. About 2.36 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

LGT Business Connextions' IPO was subscribed 1.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2025 and it closed on 21 August 2025. The IPO price was set at Rs 107 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,62,800 shares and offer for sale (OFS) upto 2,62,800 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 71.95% post-IPO from 99.95% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. LGT Business Connextions operates as a service aggregator in the travel and tourism industry. The company offers comprehensive range of travel services and tourism packages to its customers including MICE travel as well as cruise bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, and other tour and travels related services viz., customizing travel plans, travel arrangements for trade fairs etc.