Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of LGT Business Connextions was trading at Rs 81.35 on the BSE, a discount of 23.97% compared with the issue price of Rs 107.

The scrip was listed at Rs 85.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 85.60 and a low of Rs 81.35. About 2.36 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

LGT Business Connextions' IPO was subscribed 1.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2025 and it closed on 21 August 2025. The IPO price was set at Rs 107 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,62,800 shares and offer for sale (OFS) upto 2,62,800 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 71.95% post-IPO from 99.95% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

LGT Business Connextions operates as a service aggregator in the travel and tourism industry. The company offers comprehensive range of travel services and tourism packages to its customers including MICE travel as well as cruise bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, and other tour and travels related services viz., customizing travel plans, travel arrangements for trade fairs etc.

As part of its MICE services, the company arranges travel for corporate clients to facilitate business meetings, conferences, events, and incentive programs for employees and business partners. As on 31st March 2025, the company had 81 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 100.80 crore and net profit of Rs 5.21 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.11 crore

Government e Marketplace crosses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value

GoI announces the sale (re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore

Sensex slides 578 pts; pharma shares decline

Patel Retail jumps on debut

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story