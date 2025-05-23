Volumes spurt at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8996 shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 May 2025.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8996 shares. The stock rose 1.38% to Rs.1,783.80. Volumes stood at 4697 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28967 shares. The stock rose 15.30% to Rs.317.60. Volumes stood at 19676 shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd saw volume of 35974 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5249 shares. The stock increased 4.46% to Rs.1,252.80. Volumes stood at 5251 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd registered volume of 6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.10% to Rs.995.00. Volumes stood at 37235 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Tech Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33358 shares. The stock gained 2.00% to Rs.1,598.20. Volumes stood at 39650 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News