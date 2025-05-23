Credo Brands hits the roof on robust Q4 results

Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti) hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 173.75 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 96% to Rs 13.8 crore while net sales rose 15% to Rs 153.2 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit fell 24.18% while net sales declined 1.49% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 18.9 crore in Q4 FY25, up 92% year-on-year. EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 41.1 crore, up 33% YoY. The EBITDA margin came in at 26.8%, higher than 23.2% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, net profit rose 15% to Rs 68.4 crore while net sales increased 9% to Rs 618.2 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 91.8 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA rose 12% to Rs 179.8 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 29.1% in FY25 as against 28.3% in FY24.

The company's net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 165.87 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 56.26 crore in FY24.

Mufti added 16 new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) on a net basis in FY25, bringing the total store count to 441 as of March 31, 2025. This expansion reinforces the brand's focus on strengthening its offline presence, with EBOs accounting for a solid 55% of total sales during the year.

While EBOs led the pack, Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs) contributed 25%, followed by Online sales at 11%. Large Format Stores (LFS) and other channels made up 4% each, underscoring a well-diversified retail presence.

In terms of products, the spotlight remained on core categories. Shirts and bottomwear were equally dominant, each comprising 40% of the product mix. T-shirts accounted for 11%, while outerwear and other items contributed 6% and 3%, respectively, indicating a strong focus on essentials.

Operationally, Mufti maintained working capital discipline with 184 working capital days at the close of the fiscal year.

Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti) is a prominent player in the mens casual wear in India, with our product offerings ranging from shirts to t-shirts to jeans to chinos. The products are available through a pan-India multichannel distribution network. The company is asset-light with respect to the plant, property, and equipment, primarily due to outsourcing of its manufacturing operations. The company comprehensively focuses on the design of products and outsources the manufacturing of products to various manufacturing partners.

