Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 November 2025.

SKF India Ltd registered volume of 29801 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1282 shares. The stock rose 2.59% to Rs.2,098.00. Volumes stood at 2208 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23925 shares. The stock gained 7.95% to Rs.1,893.00. Volumes stood at 16070 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 16531 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2187 shares. The stock lost 1.35% to Rs.1,219.15. Volumes stood at 1102 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 56658 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8471 shares. The stock dropped 1.97% to Rs.3,637.15. Volumes stood at 20985 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 36.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.71% to Rs.45.36. Volumes stood at 8.01 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

