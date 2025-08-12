Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Sonata Software Ltd registered volume of 277.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.88 lakh shares
Astral Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 August 2025.
Sonata Software Ltd registered volume of 277.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.96% to Rs.365.90. Volumes stood at 19.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Astral Ltd notched up volume of 54.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.49 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.82% to Rs.1,273.50. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.
SJVN Ltd notched up volume of 336.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.31% to Rs.97.95. Volumes stood at 55.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Praj Industries Ltd clocked volume of 34.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.18% to Rs.413.40. Volumes stood at 5.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd saw volume of 12.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.50% to Rs.943.00. Volumes stood at 5.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app