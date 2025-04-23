Volumes spurt at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Sunteck Realty Ltd registered volume of 25353 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8973 shares

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Havells India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 April 2025.

Sunteck Realty Ltd registered volume of 25353 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8973 shares. The stock rose 1.04% to Rs.407.25. Volumes stood at 9534 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 2.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.21% to Rs.645.25. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 45748 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19038 shares. The stock dropped 0.98% to Rs.1,582.20. Volumes stood at 28720 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 19437 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8434 shares. The stock gained 1.75% to Rs.459.80. Volumes stood at 14420 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd saw volume of 1.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68874 shares. The stock dropped 3.51% to Rs.1,606.30. Volumes stood at 37368 shares in the last session.

