Mahindra Finance slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 9% YoY to Rs 563 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 6.50/sh

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services tumbled 3.19% to Rs 268.25 after the NBFC's standalone net profit declined 9.02% to Rs 563.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 618.99 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

However, total income increased by 14.54% year on year to Rs 4245.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 755.66 crore during the quarter, down 9.12% from Rs 831.54 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 2,156 crore, up 9% YoY. The NII margin was at 6.5% in Q4 FY25, compared with 7.1% for Q4 FY24.

Disbursement during the quarter was at Rs 15,530 crore, registering a growth of 2% YoY. The collection efficiency remained stable at 97% in Q4 FY25, compared to 98% in Q4 FY24.

The gross loan book was at Rs 1,19,673 crore as on 31 March 2025, up 17% on a YoY basis.

Also Read

On the asset quality front, the GS2+GS3 ratio stood at 9.1%, with stage 3 at 3.7%. The company's capital adequacy ratio remained strong at 18.3%, and it maintained a liquidity buffer of Rs 10,400 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit was Rs 456 crore in Q4 FY25, registering de-growth of 32% as against Rs 671 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,897 crore, up 13% year on year.

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit surged 33.31% to Rs 2,345.04 crore on an 18.52% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,074.69 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs. 6.50 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each (i.e., 325%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The dividend payout is subject to the members approval at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), a part of the Mahindra Group, is an NBFC primarily engaged in the business of financing the purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and SME financing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News