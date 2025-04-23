Lloyds Engineering jumps as investors cheer Rs 987 cr rights issue plan

Lloyds Engineering Works rose 3.88% to Rs 69.58 after the company said its board approved rights issue worth Rs 987.26 crore to power strategic expansion and long-term growth.

The rights issue comprises 30.85 crore equity shares priced at Rs 32 each, with Rs 16 payable on application and the remaining amount to be paid in one or more calls on or before 31 March 2026. The issue will increase Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL)'s paid-up share capital by 20.93% post-issue, and reflects the companys commitment to scaling its engineering operations and deepening its market presence.

The record date for eligibility to receive rights entitlements has been set for 28 April 2025. Eligible shareholders will be entitled to 9 rights equity shares for every 34 fully paid-up shares held as on the record date. The rights issue will open on 15 May 2025, and close on 30 May 2025.

Proceeds from the issue will be deployed across a series of forward-looking initiatives. This includes the refurbishment and modernization of the companys Murbad (Thane) manufacturing facility, the acquisition and upgrade of assets from Bhilai Engineering Corporation (BECL), and the expansion of Techno Industries, which LEWL acquired in FY25. Additional funds will bolster working capital to support a swelling order book and ensure smooth execution of complex turnkey projects.

Some of the capital will also be allocated for general corporate purposes, aligned with LEWLs continuous growth agenda. The utilization of funds will be monitored by India Ratings, a monitoring agency appointed under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, to ensure accountability and transparency.

Lloyd Engineering Works is a complete customised Process plant equipment-providing company in India. It provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by designing engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and installation. Its products cover various categories in heavy equipment, machinery and systems for the carbon sector, oil & gas, steel plants, power plants, nuclear plant boilers and turnkey projects. Various authorities like the Industrial Boiler Regulatory Authority, SGS UK, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, etc. have approved its facilities. The company's manufacturing facilities are located in Murbad, Thane and headquartered in Mumbai.

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 24.37% to Rs 33.68 crore while net sales rose 14.04% to Rs 229.72 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

