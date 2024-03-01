Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare shares slide

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 200.86 points or 0.57% at 34878.46 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 7.06%), Global Health Ltd (down 3.87%),Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 3.64%),Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 2.64%),Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (down 2.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (down 2.24%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 2.24%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.19%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.1%), and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 2%).

On the other hand, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 7.68%), Themis Medicare Ltd (up 6.93%), and Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.96%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1098.33 or 1.51% at 73598.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 331.85 points or 1.51% at 22314.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 304.61 points or 0.67% at 45529.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.11 points or 0.53% at 13474.48.

On BSE,2483 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

