Volumes spurt at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 192.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.97 lakh shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, NCC Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2026.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 192.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.42% to Rs.704.65. Volumes stood at 8.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 9.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60913 shares. The stock rose 5.16% to Rs.1,035.90. Volumes stood at 27086 shares in the last session. NCC Ltd clocked volume of 215.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.14 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.41% to Rs.149.14. Volumes stood at 23.48 lakh shares in the last session. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 545.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.30% to Rs.628.85. Volumes stood at 212.78 lakh shares in the last session.