Volumes spurt at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3941 shares

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 September 2025.

TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3941 shares. The stock rose 12.33% to Rs.1,554.15. Volumes stood at 8230 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd clocked volume of 7.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34876 shares. The stock gained 0.42% to Rs.711.90. Volumes stood at 69714 shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd notched up volume of 10.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.99% to Rs.316.15. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 78062 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17852 shares. The stock slipped 2.68% to Rs.1,523.40. Volumes stood at 45128 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd notched up volume of 17229 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5032 shares. The stock slipped 2.38% to Rs.729.80. Volumes stood at 2708 shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

