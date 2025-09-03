Sensex, Nifty trades with small gains; broader mkt outperforms

The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark. Metal stocks extended their gains for the third consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 34.60 points or 0.04% to 80,189.44. The Nifty 50 index rose 8.60 points or 0.03% to 24,588.20.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.90%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,553 shares rose and 1,081 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Anlon Healthcare were currently trading at Rs 91.10 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.11% compared with the issue price of Rs 91.
The scrip was listed at 91, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 92 and a low of Rs 90.10. On the BSE, over 1 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Shares of Vikran Enginee were currently trading at Rs 100.44 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.55% compared with the issue price of Rs 97.
The scrip was listed at Rs 99.70, exhibiting a premium of 2.78% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 101.39 and a low of Rs 97.92. On the BSE, over 41.14 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.28% to 9,504.10. The index added 3.81% in the three trading session.
Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.73%), Jindal Steel (up 2.64%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.49%), Welspun Corp (up 2.37%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.28%), Tata Steel (up 1.81%), Vedanta (up 1.76%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.59%), JSW Steel (up 1.25%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.2%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ITCONS E-Solutions advanced 1.22% after the company announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for the deployment of 134 skilled and semi-skilled personnel for a duration of two years.
E2E Networks zoomed 10% after the company has received a letter from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to allocate GPU resources to Gnani AI under India AI mission.
Karnataka Bank rose 0.87%. The bank has announced the appointment of Chandra Shekar as the new chief business officer (CBO) of the bank for a period of two years effective from 2nd September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app