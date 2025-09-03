Sensex, Nifty trades with small gains; broader mkt outperforms

The headline equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some positive points in morning trade as investors remained cautious ahead of a crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, which is widely expected to announce rate cuts on a range of goods.

The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark. Metal stocks extended their gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 34.60 points or 0.04% to 80,189.44. The Nifty 50 index rose 8.60 points or 0.03% to 24,588.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.90%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,553 shares rose and 1,081 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged. New Listing: Shares of Anlon Healthcare were currently trading at Rs 91.10 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.11% compared with the issue price of Rs 91. The scrip was listed at 91, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 92 and a low of Rs 90.10. On the BSE, over 1 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Vikran Enginee were currently trading at Rs 100.44 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.55% compared with the issue price of Rs 97. The scrip was listed at Rs 99.70, exhibiting a premium of 2.78% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 101.39 and a low of Rs 97.92. On the BSE, over 41.14 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index rose 1.28% to 9,504.10. The index added 3.81% in the three trading session. Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.73%), Jindal Steel (up 2.64%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.49%), Welspun Corp (up 2.37%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.28%), Tata Steel (up 1.81%), Vedanta (up 1.76%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.59%), JSW Steel (up 1.25%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.2%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: ITCONS E-Solutions advanced 1.22% after the company announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for the deployment of 134 skilled and semi-skilled personnel for a duration of two years. E2E Networks zoomed 10% after the company has received a letter from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to allocate GPU resources to Gnani AI under India AI mission. Karnataka Bank rose 0.87%. The bank has announced the appointment of Chandra Shekar as the new chief business officer (CBO) of the bank for a period of two years effective from 2nd September 2025.