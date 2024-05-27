Volumes spurt at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 15362 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2107 shares

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 May 2024.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 92165 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14364 shares. The stock gained 6.72% to Rs.1,105.00. Volumes stood at 31368 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 69893 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12990 shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.4,282.40. Volumes stood at 19483 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 26434 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5171 shares. The stock increased 1.65% to Rs.1,646.10. Volumes stood at 5823 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 2799 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 944 shares. The stock rose 5.79% to Rs.6,359.90. Volumes stood at 3819 shares in the last session.

