Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit declines 6.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 55.34% to Rs 812.42 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports declined 6.17% to Rs 44.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.34% to Rs 812.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.28% to Rs 130.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 2378.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2222.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales812.42523.01 55 2378.882222.20 7 OPM %10.4013.40 -10.6812.19 - PBDT70.3769.76 1 247.77270.09 -8 PBT42.9450.77 -15 158.99198.34 -20 NP44.2847.19 -6 130.97172.97 -24

First Published: May 27 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

