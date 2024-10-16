Krypto the Superdog set to debut in James Gunn's upcoming movie Superman

Director James Gunn confirmed on Tuesday that Krypto the Superdog will appear in his upcoming ‘Superman.’ According to a Variety report, Gunn announced the decision in honour of October being Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. How did Krypto come to light? Gunn stated that Krypto will arrive “on screen in Superman this summer.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least," the director added.

Gunn also mentioned that the dog came to destroy his home, shoes, and furniture and even ate his laptop. Recalling the incident the director said, "I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” This is how Krypto came into the script, which changed the shape of the story.

"What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy,” Gunn said.

Krypto appeared in dozens of movies

Krypto, a superpower dog from Superman's home planet Krypton, appeared in dozens of animated DC movies, but never in a live-action movie. He'll be making his debut with David Corenswet's Man of Steel in Gunn's movie next summer before joining Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from director Craig Gillespie, set to debut in June 2026.

Krypto first appeared in 1955 in Adventure Comics #210 and he also has been seen in several animated series and movies. The self-titled Krypto, the Superdog animated series, starring the canine premiered on Cartoon Network 2005 and also aired on the CW's Saturday morning block Kids' WB from September 23, 2006, till September 15, 2007.