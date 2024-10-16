Intel and AMD have announced the creation of an x86 ecosystem advisory group. Intel and AMD are the leading members of this new x86 Advisory Group, which includes founding members such as Lenovo, Microsoft, Google, and Meta. The announcement was hosted by Lenovo at the Tech World 2024 conference in Washington, where presentations were made by AMD CEO Lisa Su and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who remarked that the x86 architecture is “alive and well.”
This development appears to be an attempt by the makers of x86 chips, who are also competitors, to assure customers and investors that they are addressing the rise of chips based on ARM architecture.
ARM architecture has traditionally been used in smartphones and portable mobile devices. However, there has been a recent shift, with more laptops and desktop PCs that have historically relied on x86 architecture now being equipped with ARM chips. Apple has completely transitioned from Intel chips to ARM-based Apple silicon, while Qualcomm is producing ARM chips for Windows machines.
What is an ARM processor
ARM processors are system-in-package units featuring central processing units (CPUs) based on the “Reduced Instruction Set Computing” (RISC) architecture created by Arm Holdings, a British semiconductor design firm.
The RISC architecture focuses on executing a limited set of simplified instructions, enabling faster operation and a higher rate of millions of instructions per second (MIPS).
The key distinction between ARM and x86 processors lies in their instruction set architectures (ISA). ARM processors utilise RISC architecture, which streamlines the computing process by employing a smaller number of simpler instructions, often leading to improved energy efficiency.