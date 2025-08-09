Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 138.31 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 51.16% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 138.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.138.31114.609.5618.3915.2821.8210.0620.527.5915.54

