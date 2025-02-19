Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Bank snaps seven day losing streak; trades below key moving averages

AU Bank snaps seven day losing streak; trades below key moving averages

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AU Small Finance Bank added 3.57% to Rs 519.05 as the counter witnessed value buying emerge at lower levels.

On the BSE, over 36.64 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with the average trading volume of 3.71 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The scrip had declined 15.35% in the last seven sessions from its close of Rs 592 recorded on 07 February 2025 and ended at Rs 501.15 on the BSE yesterday.

The selling continued at the start of todays trading session, with the scrip hitting its lowest level of Rs 492.80 since January 2022. The stock had hit a low of Rs 467.5 in December 2021.

In the last one year, the stock has corrected by 12.40% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE MidCap Index have gained 4.41% and 0.71%, respectively.

On the daily charts, AU Bank is currently trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages placed at 572.60, 602.04 and 630.32, respectively.

Also Read

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Conway-Kane departs in quick succession; PAK on top

LIVE news: Party to stay away from weak leaders who run away in difficult times, says Kharge

Arbitral tribunal's decision binding on facts: Delhi HC rules against IRCTC

OnePlus Watch 3 debuts with these notable upgrades: Check new features

Ikea expands to Delhi-NCR: Online sales to begin before stores open

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 33.231. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the valuation front, AU Banks current standalone price-to-book value (P/BV) ratio is 2.43. Based on the historical data, this level is the lowest for the bank in the past five years. The counter's five-year median P/BV ratio is 4.52.

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB/AU) is a scheduled commercial bank, a Fortune India 500 Company and the largest small finance bank in the country.

The bank had reported 41% jump in net profit to Rs 528 crore on a 49% increase in net total income to Rs 2,641 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tega Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Keystone Realtors gains after arm acquires land in Pardi, Nagpur

Morepen Laboratories gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary

Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story