Tega Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd and PTC Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2025.

Tega Industries Ltd crashed 6.16% to Rs 1314 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3873 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd tumbled 5.40% to Rs 902.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86019 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd lost 5.02% to Rs 418.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44975 shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 324.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86402 shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 10193.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 993 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

