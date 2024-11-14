VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 81.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 799.48 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics rose 81.74% to Rs 35.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 799.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 709.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.799.48709.3316.6412.95113.1079.3149.3027.1035.8219.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News