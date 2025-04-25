Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Industries standalone net profit declines 39.91% in the March 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit declines 39.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 348.64 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 39.91% to Rs 53.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 348.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 374.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.70% to Rs 290.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 1394.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1417.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales348.64374.13 -7 1394.551417.20 -2 OPM %19.9525.82 -19.9924.92 - PBDT79.37126.12 -37 313.61432.80 -28 PBT67.02115.21 -42 269.12394.69 -32 NP53.0088.20 -40 290.40301.57 -4

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

