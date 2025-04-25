VST Industries standalone net profit declines 39.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 348.64 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 39.91% to Rs 53.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 348.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 374.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.70% to Rs 290.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 1394.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1417.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

348.64374.131394.551417.2019.9525.8219.9924.9279.37126.12313.61432.8067.02115.21269.12394.6953.0088.20290.40301.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News