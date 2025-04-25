Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota announces price hike for tractors effective from May'25

Escorts Kubota has announced that its Agri Machinery Business Division will increase the prices of its tractors, effective from 1 May 2025.

According to an exchange filing, the company said that the increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The tractor maker reported a 7.67% increase in standalone net profit from continuing operations to Rs 290.47 crore on an 8.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,935.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Escorts Kubota shed 0.33% to Rs 3,377.65 on the BSE.

