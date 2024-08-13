Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 31.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 22.57% to Rs 190.59 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 31.89% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.57% to Rs 190.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales190.59246.14 -23 OPM %6.8212.88 -PBDT33.8149.27 -31 PBT27.5642.59 -35 NP22.4732.99 -32

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

