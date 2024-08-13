VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 31.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.57% to Rs 190.59 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 31.89% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.57% to Rs 190.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.190.59246.146.8212.8833.8149.2727.5642.5922.4732.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp