Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 67.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.53% to Rs 39.65 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 67.59% to Rs 29.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.53% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.6525.1797.7394.7638.8124.0038.8123.9929.1617.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp