Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 67.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 67.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 57.53% to Rs 39.65 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 67.59% to Rs 29.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.53% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.6525.17 58 OPM %97.7394.76 -PBDT38.8124.00 62 PBT38.8123.99 62 NP29.1617.40 68

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

