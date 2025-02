VTM standalone net profit rises 294.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 102.86% to Rs 103.52 crore

Net profit of VTM rose 294.79% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 102.86% to Rs 103.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.103.5251.0325.9113.4226.988.0824.656.0018.204.61

