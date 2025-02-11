Lords Chloro Alkali reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 64.78 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 64.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.64.7858.169.35-2.845.09-1.902.01-4.271.27-3.20

