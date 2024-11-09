W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 90.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.85% to Rs 26.97 croreNet profit of W H Brady & Co rose 90.70% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.85% to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.9718.88 43 OPM %14.4211.33 -PBDT5.983.39 76 PBT5.493.10 77 NP3.281.72 91
