W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 90.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 90.70% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.85% to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.9718.8814.4211.335.983.395.493.103.281.72

