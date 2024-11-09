Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 90.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales rise 42.85% to Rs 26.97 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 90.70% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.85% to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.9718.88 43 OPM %14.4211.33 -PBDT5.983.39 76 PBT5.493.10 77 NP3.281.72 91

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

