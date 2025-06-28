NMS Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.49% to Rs 3.82 crore

Net profit of NMS Global reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.49% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.99% to Rs 13.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.