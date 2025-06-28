Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMS Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NMS Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 43.49% to Rs 3.82 crore

Net profit of NMS Global reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.49% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.99% to Rs 13.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.826.76 -43 13.6624.83 -45 OPM %18.85-9.47 -12.456.81 - PBDT0.38-0.68 LP 1.031.15 -10 PBT0.33-0.81 LP 0.550.62 -11 NP0.21-0.78 LP 0.410.33 24

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

