Aegis Logistics announces commissioning of cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

Aegis Logistics announced that Sea Lord Containers (SCL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has commissioned its cryogenic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal at Mangalore for storage & terminalling of liquified petroleum gases with static storage capacity of 82,000 MT w.e.f. June12, 2025.

The said terminal, which is developed by SCL on behalf of Aegis Vopak Terminals, an Associate Company, would be transferred subsequently.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News