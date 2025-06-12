Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Rasayan signs LoI with E-Lyte and Fuchs Lubricants Germany

Anupam Rasayan signs LoI with E-Lyte and Fuchs Lubricants Germany

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
For long term supply of high-quality cost-effective electrolyte salts

Anupam Rasayan India has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with E-Lyte Innovations GmbH (E-Lyte) a European developer and supplier of electrolyte solutions for energy storage and FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GmbH. a subsidiary of FUCHS SE working on innovative lubricant solutions.

This LOI is considered the entry point for Anupam Rasayan's collaboration with leading European companies within the battery value chain to take the next step in entering the fast-growing lithium-ion battery chemicals market. This agreement now lays the foundation of negotiating a supply contract with an initial term of five years.

Commercial deliveries could begin as early as FY 2026-2027. The LOI envisions supply of a volume of up to 1,500 TPA of Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6), based on market conditions. The LOI is subject to standard terms as regards generally accepted rights for an agreement of this nature.

E-Lyte is at the forefront of innovation in the battery sector, developing and producing breakthrough liquid electrolytes for innovative energy storage systems used in various applications, with a focus on e-mobility. Since 2022, FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GmbH has been supporting E-Lyte in its role as minority shareholder and strategic partner in expansion to meet the steadily growing demand.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

