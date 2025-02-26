Waaree Energies secures 410 MW solar module supply order from ABREL EPC

Waaree Energies announced on Tuesday that it has received an order to supply 410 MW of solar PV modules from ABREL EPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables.

The one-time contract involves the supply of solar modules for renewable power projects across India, with deliveries scheduled to begin in FY 2025-26.

Aditya Birla Renewables is engaged in the business of owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India," it added.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India, with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells. With presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The company reported a 295.65% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 492.69 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 124.53 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 116.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,457.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter advanced 1.60% to settle at Rs 2,269.40 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. The stock market is closed today on account of Mahashivratri.

