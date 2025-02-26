KP Green Engg inks MoU with Govt of MP for renewable energy projects

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
KP Green Engineering said that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Department of Madhya Pradesh (MP) for setting up of various solar, wind, hybrid, BESS, and biomass-based projects in Madhya Pradesh.

The MoU entails the development of solar, wind, hybrid, BESS, and biomass-based projects aggregating to 1.8 GW in the state.

KP Green Engineering is engaged in the business of Fabrication, Galvanizing, Fault Rectification Team, Patrolling of Optical Fiber Cables, Site Clearance Work, Solar Rooftop Installation, Sale of Solar Electricity, EPC, Mobile Tower Manufacturing, and Turnkey Service Provider to Mobile and Renewable Energy Industry.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 190.6% to Rs 35.13 crore on a 205.6% rise in net sales to Rs 349.05 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The counter declined 2.25% to end at Rs 427.95 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. The stock market is closed today on account of Mahashivratri.

