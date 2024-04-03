Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spikes 5%

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spikes 5%

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 26.44% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 1626.9. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.28% to quote at 5667.99. The index is up 0.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd increased 2.73% and Adani Power Ltd added 2.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 101.13 % over last one year compared to the 24.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 26.44% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 67376 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1641 on 12 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 155 on 03 Apr 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Oil and Gas shares rise

Utilties stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Adani Green Energy surpasses 10,000 MW renewable energy

Barometers edge lower; Nifty below 22,400 level

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story