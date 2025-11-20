Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 26,100 level; FMCG shares rally

Nifty trades above 26,100 level; FMCG shares rally

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning session, supported by FII inflows, and the Nifty moved above the 26,100 level. FMCG shares extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 148.58 points or 0.17% to 85,335.05. The Nifty 50 index added 57.55 points or 0.24% to 26,110.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.17%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,989 shares rose and 1,655 shares fell. A total of 235 shares were unchanged.

New Listings:

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems were currently trading at Rs 228.10 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.04% as compared with the issue price of Rs 228.

The stock listed at Rs 218.40, reflecting a 4.21% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 228.80 and a low of 215.75. On the BSE, over 4.65 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index added 0.54% to 55,682.30. The index rose 0.57% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Radico Khaitan (up 5.28%), Emami (up 1.23%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.14%), Dabur India (up 0.76%), ITC (up 0.53%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.49%), United Spirits (up 0.45%), Marico (up 0.38%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.37%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.25%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Breweries (down 0.64%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.34%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.24%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kalyani Forge shed 0.50%. The company announced the resignation of Nilesh Bandale from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel of the company due to organizational restructuring and personal reasons, effective 19 November 2025.

Va Tech Wabag added 1.51% after the company has secured a Large repeat order from Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB), Nepal, to build Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Kathmandu Valley.

Godrej Properties (GPL) slipped 0.55%. The company announced the acquisition of an additional 3.8-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, unlocking an estimated Rs 2,400 crore in incremental revenue and adding 2 million sq ft of development potential to its portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

