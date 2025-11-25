Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US stocks surged, with the S&P 500 and Dow climbing alongside semiconductor, tech, gold, and airline names, while Asia-Pacific and European markets mostly firmed and Treasury yields slipped toward one-month lows.

The S&P 500 also jumped 102.13 points (1.6%) to 6,705.12 while the narrower Dow posted a more modest gain, rising 202.86 points (0.4%) to 46,448.27.

Traders drove a rebound on Wall Street as they scooped up stocks at discounted levels, lifting major indexes after a volatile week. The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow all surged on Friday, though each still recorded notable weekly losses amid lingering concerns over valuations and rate outlooks.

Optimism returned thanks to hopes for a resolution in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and dovish signals from Federal Reserve officials. Comments from Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams strengthened expectations for a December rate cut, with the CME Group FedWatch Tool showing an 84.9% probability of easinga sharp jump from the prior weeks reading.

Semiconductor stocks have helped lead the markets higher, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index soaring by 4.6%. Computer hardware and networking stocks witnessed substantial strength, contributing to the surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal, resulting in a 5.8% spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. Airline, brokerage and biotechnology stocks too aw notable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 2.0%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped by 1.3%. The major European markets turned mixed over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1% and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3%.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.5 bps to a nearly one-month closing low of 4.03%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yatra Online drops after CEO Dhruv Shringi resigns

Servotech Renewable Power jumps after securing EV charging patent

Glenmark gains after launching first-ever nebulized triple therapy for COPD

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

ACME Solar gains as subsidiary inks 25-year PPA with SECI

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story