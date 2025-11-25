Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark gains after launching first-ever nebulized triple therapy for COPD

Glenmark gains after launching first-ever nebulized triple therapy for COPD

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals added 1.75% after the company announced launch of Nebzmart? GFB Smartules? and Glenmark Airz? FB Smartules?, the world's first nebulized, fixed-dose triple therapy for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The therapies combine three proven medicinesGlycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonideto reduce airway obstruction, control inflammation, and improve lung function and symptom management. Designed as a single, easy-to-use nebulized therapy, the products aim to reduce the burden of multiple medications for patients.

Glenmark said the launch represents a breakthrough in COPD care, particularly benefiting patients who face challenges using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI). The company expects the therapy to set a new standard of care for managing COPD worldwide.

Alok Malik, president & business head, India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, At Glenmark, innovation is about reimagining and redefining how therapies reach patients. With Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules, the worlds first nebulized triple therapy for COPD, we are transforming respiratory care. This milestone reinforces Glenmarks position as a front-runner in respiratory innovation and our commitment to making advanced, affordable, and accessible solutions for patients.

Monika Tandon, global head of clinical development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, This launch represents a significant advancement in the management of COPD and demonstrates our focus in strengthening global respiratory leadership. Nebulizer medications are easy to use in patients with COPD. The strong efficacy and safety demonstrated in the clinical study further support this novel treatment approach in COPD.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company, reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on a 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

