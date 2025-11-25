Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Servotech Renewable Power jumps after securing EV charging patent

Servotech Renewable Power jumps after securing EV charging patent

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Servotech Renewable Power System rose 3.31% to Rs 97.81 after the Indian Patent Office granted the company a patent for its innovation titled "System and Method for Charging an Electric Vehicle."

The patented technology enables GBT-based electric vehicles to charge using CCS2 DC fast chargers. As India's EV ecosystem shifts rapidly toward the CCS2 standard, a large base of older GBT-compatible vehicles continues to operate nationwide. Servotechs device works as a smart converter that, when connected to a CCS2 charger, allows GBT vehicles to charge safely and efficiently.

The company said the solution helps optimise charger utilisation and ensures that legacy EV owners are not excluded during the transition to new charging standards.

Servotech added that the system has undergone successful trials on GB/T-enabled EV buses and commercial cab fleets. It is exploring broader deployment with fleet operators, public transport systems and commercial charging hubs.

Servotech Renewable Power System develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions. It offers an extensive range of AC and DC chargers which are compatible with different electric vehicles and serve multiple applications such as commercial and domestic.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Servotech Renewable Power System declined 88.24% to Rs 1.33 crore while net sales declined 46.67% to Rs 106.49 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

