Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2025.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6446 shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.376.35. Volumes stood at 5736 shares in the last session.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd registered volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27488 shares. The stock rose 0.01% to Rs.707.30. Volumes stood at 9954 shares in the last session.
Siemens Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29927 shares. The stock slipped 2.43% to Rs.3,082.55. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Affle 3i Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29451 shares. The stock dropped 1.11% to Rs.1,696.05. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 18647 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4695 shares. The stock lost 1.03% to Rs.351.00. Volumes stood at 9171 shares in the last session.
