Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6446 shares

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6446 shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.376.35. Volumes stood at 5736 shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd registered volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27488 shares. The stock rose 0.01% to Rs.707.30. Volumes stood at 9954 shares in the last session.

Siemens Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29927 shares. The stock slipped 2.43% to Rs.3,082.55. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Affle 3i Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29451 shares. The stock dropped 1.11% to Rs.1,696.05. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 18647 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4695 shares. The stock lost 1.03% to Rs.351.00. Volumes stood at 9171 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACME Solar gains as subsidiary inks 25-year PPA with SECI

Ceigall India rises after securing LoI for Velgaon substation project

Muthoot Microfin rallies as board to mull fundraise on 27 Nov

Desco Infratech rallies on bagging fresh orders worth Rs 8-cr

EME currencies remain volatile in tune with developments in US-China trade negotiations and varying expectations regarding Fed monetary policy: RBI

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story