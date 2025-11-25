Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6446 shares

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6446 shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.376.35. Volumes stood at 5736 shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd registered volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27488 shares. The stock rose 0.01% to Rs.707.30. Volumes stood at 9954 shares in the last session. Siemens Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29927 shares. The stock slipped 2.43% to Rs.3,082.55. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session. Affle 3i Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29451 shares. The stock dropped 1.11% to Rs.1,696.05. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.