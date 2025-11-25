Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatra Online drops after CEO Dhruv Shringi resigns

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Yatra Online declined 5.78% to Rs 163.75 after the company's chief executive officer (CEO), Dhruv Shringi resigned due to personal reasons, effective from 24 November 2025.

Dhruv Shringi, who has successfully steered the company as chief executive officer since inception, has now been elevated to the position of executive chairman of the board. In this new role, he will guide Yatras long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the board and leadership team.

Following his resignation from the CEO role, the company appointed Siddhartha Gupta as the new CEO, also effective 24 November 2025.

Siddhartha was the president of Mercer India, a business of Marsh McLennan and a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and advancing health and well-being. Previously, he served as chief executive officer of Mercer Mettl, the talent assessment arm of Mercer. Siddhartha joined Mettl in 2016, when it was a promising Indian start-up, and helped build it into a globally recognized entity. Earlier in his career, Mr. Siddhartha held leadership roles at SAP and HP, where he built and scaled multiple business verticals over a career spanning more than two decades.

Dhruv Shringi, executive chairman, Yatra Online said, It has been a privilege to lead Yatra since its inception and to see it evolve into one of Indias most trusted and innovative travel brands, serving both corporate and consumer segments With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time. His depth of experience in enterprise sales and SaaS aligns perfectly with Yatras B2B-first strategy.

Yatra Online is Indias largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. The company reported a 9.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.13 crore, while net sales inched up 0.9% to Rs 203.74 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

