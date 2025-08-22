Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Slips as Investors Await Powell's Jackson Hole Speech, Global Markets Mixed

Wall Street Slips as Investors Await Powell's Jackson Hole Speech, Global Markets Mixed

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. stocks fell on Fed uncertainty, weak retail earnings, and higher jobless claims while global markets and sectors showed a mixed trend.

The S&P 500 slid 25.61 points (0.4%) to 6,370.17, the Nasdaq fell 75.55 points (0.3%) to 21,100.31 and the Dow declined 152.81 points (0.3%) to 44,785.50.

Wall Street showed weakness as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which could shape expectations for the September policy meeting. While markets still anticipate a rate cut, the likelihood has dropped to 73.6% from 92.1% a week ago, reflecting uncertainty over upcoming jobs and inflation data.

Comments from Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid further added caution, stressing the need for "very definitive data" before any rate move. Meanwhile, Walmart shares fell 4.5% after disappointing Q2 earnings, weighing on market sentiment and adding to investor unease ahead of key economic signals.

The Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by much more than expected in the week ended August 16th. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 235,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000.

Retail stocks saw significant weakness amid the steep drop by Walmart, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 1.2%. Airline stocks were notably weak, as reflected by the 1% loss posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Gold stocks turned in a strong performance despite a decrease by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2% to its highest closing level in over twelve years. Oil service stocks too saw considerable strength amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index climbing by 1.6%.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in another mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7%, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 Index jumped by 1.1%. The major European markets also ended the day mixed once again. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4%, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved to the downside as traders look ahead to Powell's speech. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 3.4 bps to 4.33%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premier Energies launches next-gen G12R 620 W DCR solar modules

Stocks in Focus: GMR Airports, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta, Hikal

RBI seeks public feedback on 4% inflation targeting regime

SEBI may launch platform for pre-IPO trading

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening; Powell's speech at Jackson Hole remains in focus

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story