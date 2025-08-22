Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies launches next-gen G12R 620 W DCR solar modules

Premier Energies launches next-gen G12R 620 W DCR solar modules

Aug 22 2025
Premier Energies announced the launch of its next-generation 620 W DCR solar modules using G12R TOPCon technology among the highest-output, large-format panels now available in India. With the introduction of TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) architecture, the G12R 620 W module delivers exceptional power density, an improved temperature coefficient, and stronger low-light performance. The rectangular G12R N type cell format unlocks higher string power and BOS optimization, making it ideal for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop projects.

Key Features of 620 W G12R TOPCon Modules

High Output: Maximizes energy yield, especially in space-constrained rooftops and high-capacity ground mounts. TOPCon Efficiency: Next-gen cell architecture for superior conversion efficiency vs. conventional PERC. Rectangular G12R Format: Optimized aspect ratio for better layout, higher string power, and reduced system cost. Enhanced Durability: Built for India's climatic stresses heat, humidity, dust, and wind loads. Lower LCOE: Greater power density and robust field performance reduce lifetime energy cost.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aug 22 2025

