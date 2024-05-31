Ovobel Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.36% to Rs 28.88 crore

Net loss of Ovobel Foods reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.36% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.92% to Rs 17.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.10% to Rs 174.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 221.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

28.8858.18174.63221.34-10.9833.3612.0723.15-2.0820.2124.8653.37-2.3820.0123.8852.60-1.7914.6717.8938.82

