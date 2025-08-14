We Win consolidated net profit declines 11.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 20.34 crore

Net profit of We Win declined 11.94% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.3418.837.828.441.381.430.810.900.590.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News