Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 103.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2438.13% to Rs 75.89 crore

Net profit of Vivanta Industries rose 103.85% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2438.13% to Rs 75.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.75.892.99-0.07-4.010.590.350.530.260.530.26

