Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 11.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 11.44% to Rs 95.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 1016.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 894.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1016.45894.0412.5312.69143.93126.96127.78113.7695.8886.04

