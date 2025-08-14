Yash Chemex consolidated net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.30% to Rs 30.10 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex declined 38.54% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 122.30% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.1013.544.0216.991.092.101.072.080.590.96

